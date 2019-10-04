Dee Ann Cross, 55, of Butler, passed away Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019.
Born Jan. 31, 1964, in Grove City, she was the daughter of Robert Robinson Sr. of Mount Chestnut, and Beverly Diane Kummer Smith of Portersville.
She was a free spirit and a breast cancer survivor, who enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her grandbabies, riding motorcycles, painting and drawing, and her cats, Charlie and Monkey.
She was a most loving and generous person, who would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her children, Kristi Cross of Butler, Kelly Cross of Butler, and Klint (Megan Smouse) Cross of Augusta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Hendrix, Xelina, Xolani, Logan and Soren; her parents; her boyfriend, Merle Hemphill of Slippery Rock; her siblings, Robert Robinson Jr. of Butler, and Sherry (Dave) Fountain of Portersville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Scott "Jerry" Cross.
CROSS - Cremation services for Dee Ann Cross, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Tributes can be made at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019