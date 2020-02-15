Butler Eagle

DeWayne D. Croll (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Obituary
DeWayne D. Croll, 77, of Butler, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Born Jan. 5, 1943, in Slippery Rock, he was the son of the late Delbert Croll Sr. and Dorothy Stewart Croll.
A veteran of the Vietnam conflict, he served in the U.S. Navy.
DeWayne was employed as a field engineer for IBM Corp.
He was a member of Elks Lodge 170, Butler; Moose Lodge 64, Butler; American Legion Post 778, Lyndora; and VFW Post 8191, Eau Gallie, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Bruno Padglek of Butler; two daughters, Christine Thompson of Butler and Nicole Rath and her husband, Jason, of Renfrew; and two grandsons, Matthew Martin of Butler and Trevor Grosick of Renfrew.
CROLL - There will be no visitation for DeWayne D. Croll, who died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
