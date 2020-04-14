Donna L. Watson, 80, of Harmony, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Feb. 29, 1940, in Homewood, she was the daughter of the late William Stanford and Ruth McCann Stanford.
Donna was a member of North Street Christian Church in Butler.
She owned and operated her own beauty shop.
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Ronald I. Watson, whom she married on Nov. 2, 1956; her sons, Jefferey H. (Naomi) Watson of Evans City, Troy A. Watson of Harmony, and Keith I. Watson of Evans City; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, David Stanford of Slippery Rock, Joan Rogers of Columbus, Ohio, and Billie Louise Popkoff of Redmond, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Watson.
WATSON - Due to public health concerns, a private visitation and service for Donna L. Watson, who died Saturday, April 11, 2020, will be held by the family at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Donna will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020