Doris Maxine (Wood) Whittingstall, 93, of Butler passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, of natural causes while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in her home surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah J. and Gary A. Schmiedecke of Butler, with whom she resided with for the past five years.
Born March 5, 1927, in Ivywood, Clinton Township, she was the daughter of the late Mildred L. (Walker) Wood and William J. Wood.
In her early school years, Doris attended Rocky Run School, a one-room school house. She graduated from Butler High School in 1945.
Doris started her work career with the Internal Revenue Service in Pittsburgh. During that time, she met her late husband, William G. Whittingstall, who worked across the street for the U.S. Postal Service. They were married May 14, 1962. Doris retired years later from the Butler Unemployment Office.
Doris enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches. Her favorite TV show was "Law & Order: SVU." She enjoyed riding in the passenger seat of her daughter Debi's Mustang convertible.
She also enjoyed getting her hair done, going shopping and eating at her favorite restaurant's Eat'n Park, Pizza Hut and Natili's North, as well as the original Serventi's Restaurant.
Doris loved to watch her fur baby "granddaughters," Seira and Sadie, run through the house chasing one another and playing. They will dearly miss their "MeMaw."
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah J. and Gary A. Schmiedecke of Butler; and a sister, Leola Jane Romano of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as her fur baby "granddaughters," Seira and Sadie.
She was proceeded in death by her husband William G. Whittingstall, who passed away July 15, 2011; a sister, Evelyn M. Stutz; and two brothers, Robert J. Wood and William Richard Wood.
Doris was the most loving, caring and generous person one could ever hope to meet.
Doris is greatly loved and will be greatly missed especially by her daughter and son-in-law.
The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice (Concordia Lutheran Ministries) for providing much appreciated support and excellent care for Doris during hers and the family's time of need, especially the nurses and aides who took such great care of Doris for the last four months of her life.
WHITTINGSTALL - Services will be private for Doris M. (Wood) Whittingstall, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Burial will be held at North Side Cemetery, 1002 N Main St. Ext, Butler, PA 16001.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North Street Butler, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice (Concordia Lutheran Ministries), 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023 or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
