Edward J. "Ed" Parker, 64, of Medical Center Road, Chicora, a well-known retired Chicora businessman, passed away in the company of his family early Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Cranberry Township, Butler County.
Edward was born on Sept. 25, 1955, in Butler. He was the son of the late William J. and Alene "Sis" Weiland Parker.
He was a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.
He was a 1973 graduate of Karns City High School.
He was a longtime active member and former officer of the Chicora Moose Lodge.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to his P & O Camp in Medix Run and riding his Harley. Ed maintained a private pilot's license for many years.
Ed joined the family business, Parker Heating and Air Conditioning in Chicora, with his father, Bill, and his brother, Lynn, in 1971, at the age of 16. Ed and Lynn carried on the family business after their father's passing in 1987. Ed was also employed at AK Steel in Butler, and retired as a high voltage electrician in 2015.
Surviving is his wife, Susan E. Berteotti Parker, whom he married at Mater Dolorosa on Feb. 28, 1976.
Also surviving is a son, Jeremy M. Parker and his wife, Lindsey, of Herman; two grandsons, Willie Parker and Marty Parker of Herman; a sister, Paula Hutchison and her husband, Don, of Butler; four brothers, Lynn Parker of Chicora, Don Parker and his wife, Linda, of Dallas, Texas, Roy Parker and his wife, Fran, of Chicora, and Joe Parker and his wife, Sonya, of New Castle; an aunt, Virginia L. "Ginia" Parker of Chicora; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Ken Knox, and Sandy and Mike Potchak, all of Karns City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of aunts and uncles.
PARKER - Friends of Edward J. "Ed" Parker, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
Members of the Chicora Moose Lodge will conduct a memorial service for their departed brother at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, Chicora, with the Rev. Matt McClain, church pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Petroleum Valley Food Cupboard, 334 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora, PA 16025.
