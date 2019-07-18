Hazel A. Thompson, 85, of Center Drive, Chicora, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Hazel was born July 14, 1934, in Oakland Township. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Vasbinder Neyman.
She attended Butler schools.
Hazel was a wonderful homemaker and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Butler. She loved her church, family and camping.
In her younger years, Hazel had been employed at the packing plant on the Island in Butler.
She is survived by her husband, Veryl "Pete" Thompson, whom she married in Hooker on Sept. 19, 1952.
Also surviving are her children, Penny Boulanger and her husband, David, Jason Thompson and his wife, Robin, and Todd Thompson and his wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her daughter, Fawn Thompson Waller; a sister, Mable Neyman; two brothers, John Neyman and Bill Neyman; and a great-granddaughter, Rachel Nicole Biedenbach.
THOMPSON - Friends of Hazel A. Thompson, who died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 771 Mercer Road, Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. John Barkley, church pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Concord Cemetery, Concord Township, Butler County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 18, 2019