Jacqueline L. Kelley Mitchell, 61, of Butler passed away Tuesday morning at her residence after an illness.
Born April 30, 1958, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Smith Kelley Sr.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Jackie was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved playing bingo.
She is survived by one daughter, Tabetha (Dustin Cyphert) Mitchell of Butler; one son, Jonathan (Missy Russi) of Butler; one sister, Linda (Randy) Hays of Butler; three brothers, Kenneth Kelley of Butler, Paul (Melissa) Kelley and John "Jr' Kelley, both of Evans City; and four grandchildren.
MITCHELL - The family of Jacqueline L. Kelley Mitchell, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
A celebration of her life will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray the cost of her funeral.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019