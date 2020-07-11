Janet L. Keasey Bachman Antoszyk, 95, of Cabot, passed away July 10, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born April 6, 1925, in Cabot, she was the daughter of Fred W. Keasey and Della Humes Keasey.
Janet was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church and Saxonburg American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and golfing.
Surviving are her son, J. Roger Bachman of Butler; her granddaughter, Aysa J. (Jared) Alwine; and two great-grandchildren, Milo and Alida Alwine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Clifford J. Bachman; her second husband, Peter Antoszyk; two brothers, William and John Keasey; two sisters, Jean Herman and Marilyn Sloan; and one son, Bruce Alan Bachman.
ANTOSZYK - Friends of Janet L. Keasey Bachman Antoszyk, who died Friday, July 10, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society
.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.