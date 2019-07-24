Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Jack" Peffer. View Sign Service Information Peterson-Blick Funeral Home 1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East Warren , PA 16365 (814)-723-6160 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peterson-Blick Funeral Home 1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East Warren , PA 16365 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Peterson-Blick Funeral Home 1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East Warren , PA 16365 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Peterson-Blick Funeral Home 1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East Warren , PA 16365 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John E. "Jack" Peffer, 92, of Clarendon, formerly of Harmony, Jackson Township, passed away peacefully on Monday in his home.

Jack was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Harmony, and was a son of the late Dwight E. and Mary Aileen (Biery) Peffer.



Jack was a World War II veteran, 3rd Class Water Tender and Gunner on the USS Petrof Bay from 1944 until 1946.

He was a self-employed contractor in the Harmony area and worked in the oil fields upon moving to Warren County.

He enjoyed working with wood and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jack was also an active member of the Sheffield VFW and American Legion.

Jack is survived by his three children, Terry (Bonnie) Peffer of New Hampshire, Ronald (Louise) Peffer of Evans City, and Carol Ann (William) Selepec of Industry, Pa.; his three stepchildren, Tom (Dottie) Lobdell, Susie (Sarah) Lobdell and Amy (Kraig) Bonder; his grandchildren, Randy, Ryan, Rodd, Amber, Mathew, Jeremy, Jessica, Justin, Emily, Drew, Jimmy, Ellie, Chase and Cole; 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Preuhs of Woodstock, Ga.; his brother, Robert D. Peffer and his wife, Ruth, of Canon, Colo.; and his friend, Donna Frazier.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Peffer, whom he married on May 23, 1985; one sister; and one grandchild.

PEFFER - Friends of John E. "Jack" Peffer, who died Monday, July 22, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. East, Warren, and for one hour before service Thursday.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Interment will be at Sheffield Cemetery.

The family has requested memorial contributions be given to the American Legion, 412 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren, PA 16365.

