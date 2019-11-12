Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Zeigler. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

John R. Zeigler, 76, of Harmony ascended into Heaven on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.

Born Oct. 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George W. Zeigler Sr. and Marie A. Dalae Zeigler.

Known as "Big John" to his friends, he learned his trade and skills at Connelley Vocational School in Pittsburgh. He honed those skills as a dedicated employee of Billco Manufacturing for 30 years. He passed his knowledge on to his children as they worked by his side.

He opened his home to his nephews, Michael and Timmy.

He is survived by his wild dingo goldendoodle, Lucy; his children, Debbie Zeigler of Pittsburgh, Mark and Ginny Zeigler of Zelienople, Suzanne Zeigler of Enon Valley, and Jason and Stacy Zeigler of Leechburg; and his grandchildren, Jessi, Aidan, Brody and Ciera Zeigler of Leechburg.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; and his son, John Junior.

ZEIGLER - The family of John R. Zeigler, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will receive friends for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A service in celebration of John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter J. Everett officiating.

John will be laid to rest at Grace Church Cemetery in Harmony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



