Judith A. Parks, 71, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born March 6, 1948, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Peggy (Deal) Reed.
Judith graduated from Butler High School in 1967.
She was a homemaker who loved animals and loved spending time with her family.
Judith is survived by one daughter and a son, Melissa Jean Parks of West Sunbury, and Robert "Rob" Parks Jr. and his wife, Allison, of Butler; three grandchildren, Brody, Mercedes and Kira Parks; two brothers, Richard "Rick" Reed of Mayport, and Larry Eugene Reed and his wife, Sherry, of Butler; and one sister, Tammy Worley and her husband, Tim, of Butler.
Judith was preceded in death her parents; and her husband, Robert E. Parks Sr., whom she married June 15, 1974.
PARKS - Visitation for Judith A. Parks, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Kozik officiating.
Burial will be in Riders Lutheran Cemetery, West Sunbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judith to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences may be made to www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020