Service Information

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City , PA 16117
(724)-758-3222

Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City , PA 16117

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City , PA 16117

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City , PA 16117

Service
11:00 AM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City , PA 16117

Obituary

Mr. Melvin G. Koch, 94, of Perry Township passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.

Mr. Koch was born on June 29, 1925, in Ellport, Pa., and was the son of the late George and Pearl (Deemer) Koch.

He graduated from Lincoln High School.

Melvin enlisted with the U.S. Army on Jan. 27, 1949, and served with the Company B 503rd Military Police at both Fort Knox and Fort Bragg, until his discharge on Aug. 19, 1949, with the rank of private first class.

He had worked at National Plumbing in Ellwood City for 22 years, and then at the Ellwood City School District, Hartman and Perry Elementary Schools as a custodian for 20 years, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Bridgewater.

At the age of 14, he started raising homing pigeons and continued to do so throughout his lifetime.

He enjoyed the outdoors, Western movies and music, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Judith Koch of Cranberry Township and Lisa Koch of Ellwood City; his sons, Dennis M. (Lauri) of Coral Springs, Fla., and David M. Koch of Rochester and his companion, Debbie Jones, of Aliquippa; and his grandchildren, Derek A. Koch, David M. Koch Jr. and Matthew R. Koch.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Lenzi of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena (Rosellini) Koch, whom he married on July 15, 1950, and who passed away on Dec. 17, 2003; his brother, Robert Koch; his sisters, Margaret Weingartner, Mable Becker and Agnes Homner; his niece, Marcy (Rosellini) McKitten; his nephew, Doug Weingartner; his mother and father-in-law, Alfredo and Juidita Rosellini; and his brothers-in-law, Lou and Rick Rosellini.

The family of Melvin Koch wishes to extend special thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff at Providence Care Center. We also extend a "Thank You" to all the wonderful friends and patients that made Melvin feel so special.

KOCH - Visitation for Mr. Melvin G. Koch, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Bill Silver officiating.

Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:50 a.m. Friday to conduct full military honors.

Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

