Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew , PA 16053
(724)-486-3500
Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew , PA 16053
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew , PA 16053
Service
8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew , PA 16053
Obituary

Michael Charles Browning Sr., 69, of Butler passed away expectedly in the comfort of his home on Monday.

Born March 9, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Henry Browning III and Olga Soley.

Mike was a jack-of-all trades. He possessed a great mind for mechanics and electronics and he was especially an expert with cars and woodworking.

Mike was a member of the French & Belgium Club and the Italian Club.

He enjoyed music and especially enjoyed playing the organ and performing karaoke. Mike loved fishing and spending time on the boat.

He had a quick wit and was well-liked. Above all, Mike loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Lou Ann Oesterling Browning, whom he married on May 24, 1975; his children, Michelle L. Browning-Slater and her husband, Chad, of Center Township, Michael C. Browning Jr. and his wife, Bambi, of Center Township, and Mark G. Browning and his wife, Heather, of Butler; his grandchildren, Noah, Cassie, Jessica, Matthew, Chase, Cameron and Tyler; his siblings, Robert Browning and his wife, Susan, of Sebastian, Fla., John Browning of El Cajon, Calif., Julie Browning of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Les Browning and his wife, Cheryl, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Deborah Oesterling of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Duane Oesterling and his wife, Shelley, of Butler Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte D'Amato.

BROWNING - Friends of Michael Charles Browning Sr., who died Monday, July 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



