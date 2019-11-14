Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minah Joy "My Joy" Fowler. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, our precious girl, Minah Joy "My Joy" Fowler, entered the arms of Jesus at Children's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a sweet and sassy girl, who loved her family, her cats, snuggles, ice cream, worship music, watching "Healing School," as well as countless movies, and listening to the Bible and other books.

Born July 20, 2000, to Eric and Hope Blakely Fowler, she lived with her family in Chicora and enjoyed the simple things in life.

Minah was a blessing and a source of joy, strength and encouragement to all who knew her. She's no longer suffering, but singing, dancing and rejoicing in Heaven - doing all the things she longed to do here on Earth.

In addition to her parents, Minah is survived by her sisters, Marah Fowler and Melea Siddall and her husband, Jared; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Hemphill Blakely; her paternal grandparents, Richard and Brenda Santora Fowler; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

FOWLER - The life of Minah Joy "My Joy" Fowler, who died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church (HZUMC), 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Minah's memory to Ambassadors to the Nations, 4020 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC 28208, or to Charis Bible College, Healing School, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863.

