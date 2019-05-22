Richard D. "Rick" Turner, 60, of New Brighton passed away on Monday afternoonin Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage Valley in Beaver.
Born May 4, 1959, in Butler, he was the son of Berdette O. Turner of Evans City, and the late Grace Hartman Turner.
Protestant by faith, Rick had been attending Victory Church.
He had worked for 31 years as a truck driver for Three Rivers in Evans City. Rick was currently working for Shell Cracker Plant as a truck driver.
He was a member of Pittsburgh Union of Truck Drivers.
He is survived by his father, Berdette of Evans City; one brother, Ray (Dawn) Turner ofEvans City; and one niece, Bethany Turner of Arkansas.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Grace; and a nephew, Travis.
TURNER - As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Richard D. "Rick" Turner, who died Monday, May 20, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
If desired, donations in Rick's name may be made to EDCO Park, the Evans City Food Cupboard, or the Evans City Library.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2019