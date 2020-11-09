1/1
Richard Rill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, U.S. veteran, Richard Allen Rill of Harvest, Ala., passed away at the age of 85 at Huntsville Hospital, with his devoted wife by his side.

Richard was born on July 19, 1935, in Detroit, Mich. to William and Elizabeth (Cupp) Rill.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army for seven years.

He retired from Penna Flame in 1993.

Richard had a passion for fishing and woodworking. He spent his final years doing what he loved along with his wife, Roberta (Musser) Rill, and grandson, Jaden.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; his three children, Tina McFarland, Duane Rill and Michelle Kracke; his stepchildren, Greg and Sheila Romane; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, William; his mother, Elizabeth; his infant daughter, Rena; his grandson, Joshua Kracke; his granddaughter; Brooke Stempler; his oldest son, James; and his brothers and sisters.

RILL - There are no services planned at this time for Richard Rill, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, Ala.

Please visit www.berryhillfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved