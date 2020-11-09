On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, U.S. veteran, Richard Allen Rill of Harvest, Ala., passed away at the age of 85 at Huntsville Hospital, with his devoted wife by his side.
Richard was born on July 19, 1935, in Detroit, Mich. to William and Elizabeth (Cupp) Rill.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army for seven years.
He retired from Penna Flame in 1993.
Richard had a passion for fishing and woodworking. He spent his final years doing what he loved along with his wife, Roberta (Musser) Rill, and grandson, Jaden.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; his three children, Tina McFarland, Duane Rill and Michelle Kracke; his stepchildren, Greg and Sheila Romane; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, William; his mother, Elizabeth; his infant daughter, Rena; his grandson, Joshua Kracke; his granddaughter; Brooke Stempler; his oldest son, James; and his brothers and sisters.
RILL - There are no services planned at this time for Richard Rill, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, Ala.
