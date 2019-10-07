Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bob" Hauserman. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Feb. 2, 1975, in Passavant Hospital, McCandless Township, he was the son of the late John W. Koethe and the late Mary Etta Taylor Hauserman.

He had attended Westminister United Presbyterian Church, Evans City.

Bob owned and operated Hauserman Concrete LLC.

He enjoyed hunting, making jerky, flying his power paraglider, riding his Harley and coaching his daughter's softball teams. But above all, Bob loved finishing out the week with his wife and kids on their dock relaxing, fishing and boating.

He is survived by his wife, Devon C. DelPrete Hauserman; his children, Calvin DelPrete, Caylee DelPrete, Cailyn Madden, Calley John Hauserman and Bobbie Lynn Hauserman, all at home; nine brothers and sisters, Rose (Bill) Butler, Tammy Kline, Cathy Hauserman, Dale (Cindy) Hauserman and Dave (Tracy) Jenks, all of Butler, Edna (Dan) Jones of Harmony, James "Doogie" Hauserman of Evans City, and Sherry Gear and BJ Gear, both of W.Va.

HAUSERMAN - The family of Robert J. Hauserman, who died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Westminister United Presbyterian Church, Evans City, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Harmon officiating. Please meet at the church.

If desired memorial donations may be made to the Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home to help defray costs.

Additional information may be obtained at



Robert J. Hauserman, 44, of Evans City passed away Friday morning Oct. 4, 2019, at UPMC Cranberry as a result of a motorcycle accident.Born Feb. 2, 1975, in Passavant Hospital, McCandless Township, he was the son of the late John W. Koethe and the late Mary Etta Taylor Hauserman.He had attended Westminister United Presbyterian Church, Evans City.Bob owned and operated Hauserman Concrete LLC.He enjoyed hunting, making jerky, flying his power paraglider, riding his Harley and coaching his daughter's softball teams. But above all, Bob loved finishing out the week with his wife and kids on their dock relaxing, fishing and boating.He is survived by his wife, Devon C. DelPrete Hauserman; his children, Calvin DelPrete, Caylee DelPrete, Cailyn Madden, Calley John Hauserman and Bobbie Lynn Hauserman, all at home; nine brothers and sisters, Rose (Bill) Butler, Tammy Kline, Cathy Hauserman, Dale (Cindy) Hauserman and Dave (Tracy) Jenks, all of Butler, Edna (Dan) Jones of Harmony, James "Doogie" Hauserman of Evans City, and Sherry Gear and BJ Gear, both of W.Va.HAUSERMAN - The family of Robert J. Hauserman, who died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Westminister United Presbyterian Church, Evans City, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Harmon officiating. Please meet at the church.If desired memorial donations may be made to the Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home to help defray costs.Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close