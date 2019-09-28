Robert "Bob" Lott of Butler passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 10, 1945, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Lynn M. Lott and Della Mae (Hendershot) Lott.
Bob served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in Germany, during the Vietnam War.
Bob worked for E.L. Wiegand and retired in March 2019 as the owner of Lotts for Less.
He was a member of the Hannahstown Road Baptist Church.
Bob loved his family and especially the grandchildren. He also loved Hot Rods and attending the races at Lernerville Speedway. Most of all, he loved sharing his faith.
Bob is survived by his loving spouse, Marlene (Herr) Lott, whom he married on June 15, 1968; two sons, Brian (Nicole) Lott of Butler and Timothy (Kelsey) Lott of Kingston, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Beau Lott, Judson Lott, Halle Lott, Evan Lott and Lofton Lott; his brother, William Lott of Harmony; two sisters, Patricia and Kathy Lott; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Lott; and one nephew, Erick Lott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Belle Lott; and his son, Michael Lott.
LOTT - Friends of Robert "Bob" Lott, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Mark Wagner officiating.
A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville, with full military honors.
Memorial funds may be made in Robert's honor to the Building Fund, Hannahstown Road Baptist Church, 250 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019