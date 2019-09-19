Guest Book View Sign Service Information Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. 116 N. Carpenter St. Schaefferstown , PA 17088 (717)-949-6588 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Paul Trump, born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Kimmerlings, Pa. to Katherine Pearl (Longacre) and George E. Trump, passed away peacefully in his home at Cornwall Manor on Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 88.

A graduate of Lebanon High School in 1949, Bob met and married his beloved wife of 67 years, Louise Alice Wike in Schaefferstown, Pa., in 1952.

Bob went on to earn a B.S. and M.S. in mining engineering from Penn State in 1954 and 1955, and worked for Gulf Oil in Harmarville for 25 years.

Bob was instrumental as the authority chairman in the building and opening of the Butler County Area Vo-Tech School in 1979. During this time, he lived in the Mars Area School District, where he served as a school board member and president in the late 1970s. A member of multiple booster clubs, his lifelong love of track and field began here in support of his daughters, as he volunteered at their track meets.

Bob, with Louise always at his side, returned to Schaefferstown in the early 1980s, establishing Hillcrest Nursery on Sheep Hill Road. They both eventually fully retired in Newmanstown before settling in at Cornwall Manor.

Bob's greatest legacy was his unwavering and tireless dedication to student athletes in all places he called home. He became a registered PIAA and USA Track & Field official in 1977, and maintained those designations until his retirement from officiating in 2014. Following his return to Lebanon County, he continued to officiate track and cross country meets at numerous local high schools and universities, including Penn State.

Beyond officiating, he delighted in photography, woodworking and fishing later in life. His entire family is and will forever be proud of his absolute devotion to the ELCO school district's athletic program, volunteering his efforts in multiple sports for nearly 30 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Louise; his brothers, Richard and Phil Trump; his daughters, Karen and Anita Trump, and Linda Trump McLaughlin; his grandsons, Anthony Jack, Arthur Halko and Connor McLaughlin; his granddaughter, Haley (McLaughlin) Jacobs; as well as one great-grandson on the way, Xander Jacobs.

TRUMP - Per his wishes, no public burial services will be held for Robert "Bob" Paul Trump, who died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

His wishes are being honored and handled by Schaefferstown's Clauser Funeral Home.

The family does plan for a celebration of Bob's life. The details will be provided on

In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family suggests donations in Bob's name be made payable to ELCO Athletic Department, 180 ELCO Drive, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Please visit



