Robert S. Acre, 89, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
He was born April 6, 1931, in Freeport, and was the son of the late Milton and Maude Shields Acre.
Robert served his country and was a veteran in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Creighton.
Robert retired after 30 years of service from General Electric.
He enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife.
Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dawson) Acre; his sons, Gary Acre of Worthington, and Scott (Betty) Acre of Rockville, Md.; his stepsons, Edward (Kathy) Dawson of Valencia, Roy (Luella) Dawson of Saxonburg, James (Margie) Dawson of Rimersburg and John (Michele) Dawson of Saxonburg; his stepdaughters, Elma (Thomas Sr.) Sutej of Clinton Township, and Martha Bowser (Bob Browne Sr.) of Butler; his granddaughters, Valarie and Heather Acre; his stepgrandchildren, Thomas Jr., Michael, Daniel and George Sutej, Ralph, Jonathan, Jessica and Marissa Dawson, Viola Kathy Bruno, and Thomas Jr. and John J.C. Bowser; two great-granddaughters; 21 stepgreat-grandchildren; and his brothers, John Acre and Ray Acre, both of Freeport.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Falkner Acre, who died on Nov. 14, 1990; his son, Allan Acre; his brother, Fred Acre; and his sister, Marie Taylor.
ACRE - Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial will be private for Robert S. Acre, who died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020