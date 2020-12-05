Robert "Buck" Wesley Baker, 90, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.
He was born July 18, 1930, in Pittsburgh, and was a son of the late Ray Wilson Baker and Alma F. Shafer.
He married Carrie J. Rottman, and together they shared 66 years of marriage.
He was employed as a senior project manager engineer at Republic and LTV Steel for 40 years.
He was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, and he served during the Korean War.
Robert enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling. He also liked woodworking and fixing things.
Robert loved his family, and spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Robert is also survived by his sons, Cal Baker of Cortland, Ohio, Bob (Thersea) Baker of Warren, Ohio, and Dennis (Teresa) Baker of Champion, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Kasey, Chelsea, Nicole, Eric, Alexandria, Sean and Kaylee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Baker; his sister, Roberta Shick; a grandson, Dennis; and a daughter-in-law, Kerri.
BAKER - There will be a private service at a later date for Robert "Buck" Wesley Baker, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.
