1/
Robert Wesley "Buck" Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Buck" Wesley Baker, 90, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

He was born July 18, 1930, in Pittsburgh, and was a son of the late Ray Wilson Baker and Alma F. Shafer.

He married Carrie J. Rottman, and together they shared 66 years of marriage.

He was employed as a senior project manager engineer at Republic and LTV Steel for 40 years.

He was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, and he served during the Korean War.

Robert enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling. He also liked woodworking and fixing things.

Robert loved his family, and spending time with them.

In addition to his wife, Robert is also survived by his sons, Cal Baker of Cortland, Ohio, Bob (Thersea) Baker of Warren, Ohio, and Dennis (Teresa) Baker of Champion, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Kasey, Chelsea, Nicole, Eric, Alexandria, Sean and Kaylee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Baker; his sister, Roberta Shick; a grandson, Dennis; and a daughter-in-law, Kerri.

BAKER - There will be a private service at a later date for Robert "Buck" Wesley Baker, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Please visit www.carlwhall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved