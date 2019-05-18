Ronald G. Hume, 72, of Butler passed away on Thursday at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Nov. 18, 1946, in Butler, he was the son of the late George and Sara J. Snyder Hume.
Ronald retired from AK Steel as a steelmaker following 32 years of service.
He enjoyed golfing and hunting.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa (Richard) Foringer of Butler; two grandchildren, Ryan Foringer of Butler and Justin (Stephanie) Foringer of Evans City; two great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Danielle; and his sister, Kathleen (Edward) Wilbert of Slippery Rock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Hume; and his son, Ronald J. "R.J." Hume.
HUME - Friends of Ronald G. Hume, who died Thursday, May 16, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2019