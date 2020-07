Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Russel's life story with friends and family

Share Russel's life story with friends and family

An interment service for Russell H. Barger Sr., 88, of Washington Township, Petrolia,who passed away Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Callensburg Cemetery. Pastor Jim Lewis will conduct the service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store