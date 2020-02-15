Sandra L. Patterson, 77, of West Sunbury passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Sandra was born May 30, 1942, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Chester B. Scott and the late Anna Marie Neitznick Scott.
Sandra was a hairdresser and also worked in retail.
She was a devoted follower of Jesus and a faithful member of her church and enjoyed singing. She loved her family deeply and we will miss her smile, singing and gentleness.
Sandra is survived by four sons, Roy D. (Faye) Patterson of West Sunbury, Scott V. (Michele) Patterson of Beaver Falls, Karl F. (Evonne) Patterson of Butler and Mark D. (Jamie) Patterson of New Castle; 11 grandchildren; and one sister, Judith Empie of Muncy, Pa.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Patterson, who passed away Nov. 29, 2005.
PATTERSON - Family and friends of Sandra L. Patterson, who died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Lott officiating.
Burial will be private in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020