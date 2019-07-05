Tyler Joseph Zeigler, 26, of Butler passed away on Wednesday as the result of an auto accident.
Born Aug. 23, 1992, in New Kensington,he was the son of the Rev. TeddyZeiglerand Sally Miller Zeigler.
Tyler worked alongside his brothers as a fabricator for Hilltop Roofing Supply in New Bethlehem.
He was a member of Lower Burrell Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, playing the violin, farming with his in-laws, spending time with his family, especially playing with his son.He was a good listener, helping his friends and family.
Surviving are his wife, Abigail (Kennedy) Zeigler; his son, Logan Joseph Zeigler; his parents of Lower Burrell; two brothers, Teddy (Trisha) Zeigler Jr. of Marion Center, and Tucker Zeigler of Lower Burrell; his sister, Sally Rose Zeigler of Lower Burrell; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Roger and Lori Kennedy; four sisters-in-law, Jessica Kennedy, Anne (Lee) Kennedy Ambrose,Hannah Kennedy and Corrie Kennedy; one brother-in-law, Andrew Kennedy; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Robin Zeigler;his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Barbara Watson; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Miller; and his nieces and nephews, Kiera, Kaiden, Donovan and Dana Zeigler, and Isaac, Eli and Lydia Ambrose.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather,the Rev. Harry Miller.
ZEIGLER - Friends of Tyler Joseph Zeigler, who died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m.Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Mondayat Cabot United Methodist Church, 707 Winfield Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Mark Deeter and the Rev. Matthew Judd officiating.
Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 5, 2019