Wanda Elaine Luchkiw, 92, of Kerrville, Texas, formerly of Prospect, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Hilltop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kerrville.

She was born July 21, 1926, in Butler, to the late Raymond W. Daubenspeck and the late Charlotte Kaltenbaugh Daubenspeck.

Mrs. Luchkiw worked at Saxonburg Ceramics and the Butler Hospital in the 1950s, Camp Lutherlynn in the 1970s, and Slippery Rock School District in the 1980s, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Luchkiw enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by one son, Matthew (Donna) Luchkiw of Herman; one daughter, Elizabeth (David) Johnson of Kerrville, Texas; five grandchildren, Carl B. Johnson, Kristen M. Johnson, Tiffany E. Luchkiw, Timothy R. Luchkiw and Travis D. Luchkiw; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Luchkiw of Yoder, Colo.; one sister, Linda (Ed) Smiolaski of Fullerton, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Diane Daubenspeck of Prospect; four nieces, Valerie Cornetti, Leah Daubenspeck-Watson, Michele (Art) Havens and Kim Smialowski; and many more beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Luchiw, whom she married on July 20, 1957, and who passed away on March 11, 2004; her son, Jerry L. Luchkiw; her brother, Leroy Daubenspeck; and her sister, Erma Fouty.

LUCHKIW - Friends and family of Wanda Elaine Luchkiw, who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wanda's favorite charity, Easter Seals of Western and Central Pennsylvania, 875 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

