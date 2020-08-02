1/2
Allen Bernard Lebowitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Bernard Lebowitz

Corpus Christi - Allen Bernard Lebowitz, 95, of Corpus Christi, TX died July 29, 2020. A private family service was held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

He was born on June 19, 1925, in Scranton, PA, to Louis and Freda Lebowitz.

In September 1943, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Army during World War II. He served as a staff sergeant in the 2828th Engineer Combat Battalion and fought in Europe at the Battle of the Bulge and other campaigns. He was honorably discharged in February 1946. After returning home, he graduated from the University of Scranton with a degree in accounting.

He moved to Corpus Christi in the early 1950s and began working at Braslau's Furniture in 1953. In 1972 he opened his family-owned business, Lebowitz Furniture. In 2014, after more than 60 years in the furniture business, he retired at the age of 89. He was admired and greatly respected by thousands of customers in Corpus Christi.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dwight Lebowitz. He is survived by his spouse of more than 53 years, Devah Lebowitz; daughter Dana Beard of Tomball, TX; son, Michael Lebowitz of Corpus Christi, TX; his sister, Leona Sands of Corpus Christi, TX; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved