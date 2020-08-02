Allen Bernard Lebowitz



Corpus Christi - Allen Bernard Lebowitz, 95, of Corpus Christi, TX died July 29, 2020. A private family service was held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.



He was born on June 19, 1925, in Scranton, PA, to Louis and Freda Lebowitz.



In September 1943, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Army during World War II. He served as a staff sergeant in the 2828th Engineer Combat Battalion and fought in Europe at the Battle of the Bulge and other campaigns. He was honorably discharged in February 1946. After returning home, he graduated from the University of Scranton with a degree in accounting.



He moved to Corpus Christi in the early 1950s and began working at Braslau's Furniture in 1953. In 1972 he opened his family-owned business, Lebowitz Furniture. In 2014, after more than 60 years in the furniture business, he retired at the age of 89. He was admired and greatly respected by thousands of customers in Corpus Christi.



He was preceded in death by his son, Dwight Lebowitz. He is survived by his spouse of more than 53 years, Devah Lebowitz; daughter Dana Beard of Tomball, TX; son, Michael Lebowitz of Corpus Christi, TX; his sister, Leona Sands of Corpus Christi, TX; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.









