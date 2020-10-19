Dr. Anna K. Hagler



Corpus Christi, TX - aged 40 years, 1980-2020



Born and educated as a studious and gifted youth in Poland, Anna's young independent spirit was destined to immigrate to the United States. Once stateside, she finished her prestigious education at Dartmouth and Harvard universities becoming a distinguished Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist.



Dr. Hagler's significant time in the operating room gave her challenges to meet and exceed, joy, and accolades. She was a self-made star who helped people wherever she went. She freely donated her valuable time to help young and old alike in countries such as Vietnam, Russia, and Colombia with everything from cleft palate to open heart surgeries. She persisted helping others during the current global pandemic until October 4th, 2020.



As a wife and mother Anna was also blessed to have two beautiful healthy children, Ella (4) and Royce (2), who cannot help but share their intense love and loss of her with her husband Frank daily. When there was time for it, she loved playing tennis and racing her lightly modified red BMW Z4 with its growling straight-six. In keeping with her love of the road, Anna grew up wanting to adventure in her grandparents small travel trailer. They never let her. Recently, she got to go on a few spectacular adventures of her own in our very own; a lifelong dream finally fulfilled and happily repeated.



Anna loved and appreciated these great United States and our tenacious and boisterous president tremendously. The spirit of this incredible country welcomed and rewarded her intense effort to succeed. At our home she bought and I installed a 20 foot flagpole. Later she seriously considered upgrading it to a ridiculously large commercial version so that our personal American flag could be seen from space. Anna I will fly your flags for you and remind our children that your spirit helps them fly.



Anna is very much loved and missed by her husband Frank Hagler, daughter Ella, and son Royce. She also leaves behind her mother Ivona in Michigan, her brother Jacek in Missouri, and other beloved relatives who reside in Poland and the United Kingdom. In celebration, big Roman candles will annually be lit for our super star Dr. Anna Karolina Hagler on her favorite day of the year. The day of the birth of both this great nation and of Anna herself, the 4th of July.









