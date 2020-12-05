Charles Russell "Rusty" Carney, III



Charles R. Carney, III, age 62, passed away at his home in St. Thomas, USVI on September 26, 2020. "Rusty", as he was known to friends and family, was born July 19, 1958 in Corpus Christi Texas to Charles R Carney, Jr. and Peggy (Ray) Carney.



Rusty was a graduate of King High School (1976) and the University of Texas- Austin (1981) where he majored in business with an emphasis in accounting. Rusty truly loved his friends, his family, his piece of the old Ray Ranch in Pettus, Texas and sailing in his dreamboat (or dreaming about his sailboat) -Trilogy. Rusty made friends everywhere he went while just being his good-natured self, whether sailing or drifting the waters and harbors of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, taking care of his CPA clients, playing the rancher in Bee and Goliad counties, or messing about on Lake LBJ. He was one of God's creatures who truly never met a stranger.



He will be remembered fondly by his friends from all walks of life, but he will always hold a special place in the hearts of those certain fellow Methodist youth from "back in the day" at First United Methodist Church, for it was Rusty who first conceived of a reunion camp for the FUMC Christian Adventure Campers of the 1970's, beginning with the first "more or less" 30- year reunion at the HEB Foundation Camp near Leakey, Texas in 2001.



Rusty is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his two sisters, Peggy and Ginger. He is survived by his beloved son, Charles R. "Chase" Carney IV of Vancouver, Washington and St. Thomas, USVI.



A memorial service will be held at the chapel, First United Methodist Church, 800 S. Shoreline, Corpus Christi, Texas on December 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rusty's memory to First United Methodist Church- Christian Adventure Camp Fund.









