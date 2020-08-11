1/1
Curt Gooris
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curt Gooris

Portland - Curt Gooris, 83, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8. Curt was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 16, 1937 to Ray and Mary Gooris. Curt married Darlene Corpstein, and together they raise two sons, Jim and Gary. Curt has three grandchildren, Chris, Michael and Matthew.

Curt was a pilot, loved to travel, and visited much of the world with Darlene. He had many, varied hobbies, ranging from flying to photography to model trains. Anyone who knew Curt knew that he could build or repair absolutely anything. Curt is survived by the family that he built with unfailing love.

A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland on Thursday, August 13 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made in Curt's name to Work of Charity at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland (olmcportland.com).

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Rosary
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Limbaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved