Curt Gooris
Portland - Curt Gooris, 83, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8. Curt was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 16, 1937 to Ray and Mary Gooris. Curt married Darlene Corpstein, and together they raise two sons, Jim and Gary. Curt has three grandchildren, Chris, Michael and Matthew.
Curt was a pilot, loved to travel, and visited much of the world with Darlene. He had many, varied hobbies, ranging from flying to photography to model trains. Anyone who knew Curt knew that he could build or repair absolutely anything. Curt is survived by the family that he built with unfailing love.
A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland on Thursday, August 13 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made in Curt's name to Work of Charity at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland (olmcportland.com
