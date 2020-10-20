1/
David Fast
David Fast

Mathis,Texas - Long time Robstown resident, David Fast, passed away on his 75th birthday in Mathis, Texas. October 11, 2020. A graveside memorial will be held on October 24, 2020 at Tom Mathis Cemetery in Mathis, Texas. Fast was a widow with no children. Many from the Corpus Christi area will remember him preaching at various locations of the Church of Christ and that he practiced law from his office on Leopard Street. In the 1970's he planned his life work to be a missionary at the Namwianga Christian School in Kolomolo, Zambia Africa. He taught physics, chemistry, upper level math and Bible. After several years his wife's illness caused him to come back to the US. Fast has a mechanical engineering degree from Wichita State University, an MA in New Testament Studies from the Harding Graduate School of Religion in Memphis, TN. His law degree is from Houston. He passed the Texas bar exam and the Texas engineers licensing exam in the 1970's. He was preceded in death by his wife Marsha; his parents Ezra and Beulah Fast, siblings Sandra Moore and Robert Fast. He is survived by his brother, John Fast (wife Barbra) of Dallas, TX; and his sisters Linda Snow (husband Gary) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Nancy Golden (husband Jim) of Huntington Beach, Ca. Also, by nieces, nephews and loving friends especially the friendship of MickeyJennings (wife Lynda). David Fast loved the Lord. The focus of his life was the Bible and its message to us today




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
