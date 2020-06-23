Eleuterio GonzalezCorpus Christi - Eleuterio Gonzalez, age 85, peacefully passed away in his home on Friday June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 18, 1935 to Estefana D. Gonzalez and Jose Refugio Gonzalez in Asherton, Texas.He retired as a Production Controller from the Corpus Christi Army Depot after working 35 years.Eleuterio was an avid coffee drinker, liked eating pan dulce, and thoroughly enjoyed his morning taquitos. He was fond of swimming, bowling, and loved Tejano dancing. He also delighted in watching novelas and CNN in his spare time.He had passionate and unwavering love for his children, grandchildren, and above all his great grandchildren.Eleuterio is survived by his companion Maria Espino, son Joe R. Gonzalez, daughter Mary Rose Flores (Fernando), Grandchildren Andrea Sarate (Rocky), Eric Flores, Marion Flores, Great Grandchildren Avarae & Rocky Sarate and Ian Moreno, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on June 24, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm that same evening.Mass will be celebrated at 8:30am on June 25, 2020 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Fernando Flores, Rocky Sarate, Colin Croulet, Ernest Espino, Edward Espino and Fernando Trevino Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Avarae Sarate, Rocky Sarate and Ian Moreno.