Gary Lynn ClarksonPortland - Gary Lynn Clarkson passed away on September 19, 2020 in Portland, Texas. He was born on September 10, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lloyd Robert Clarkson and Mary Frances Gaines Clarkson. Gary attended the Texas College of Arts and Industries (now Texas A&M, Kingsville) in the early 1960's. He then proudly served our country as a medical aid in the U.S. Army for three years in the mid 1960's, After that Gary went on to work at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi for a few years before moving on to lifetime career with FEMA. He was with FEMA from the 1970's until retirement in 2007. Gary lived out the reminder of his life close to home in the Portland area where he could be around loving family. He continued to enjoy his favorite past times - watching NASCAR, dabbling in his pepper plants, feeding squirrels and deer and loving Mexican food. Gary will always be remembered for his charming personality.Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Lloyd Clarkson and his brother, Joe Clarkson. He is survived by two brothers, William (Bill) Clarkson and his wife Sandy of Portland, Texas, and Robert (Bob) Clarkson and his wife Linda of Richmond, Texas and numerous nephews and nieces.A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.