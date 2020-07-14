1/1
Guillermo Munoz
Guillermo Munoz

Guillermo "Gator" Munoz, 81, passed away on July 9, 2020. He was joined in death by his beloved wife, Hopie Ricalday.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Borrego.

Gator is survived by her sisters-in-law, Annie (Eddie), Linda, Concha (Bobby), and Chelo; numerous nieces and nephews; and his long time dog, Oprah.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a memorial rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.

Written condolences for the family of Gator Munoz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
JUL
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
