Joseph Hickey
Taft - Joseph Andre Hickey was born on September 15, 1949 and passed away on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Adeline Hickey, his brothers James (Jimmy) and Christopher Hickey, and his godson William Stetson. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Melanie Becker Hickey of Taft. He is also survived by his children: Joseph Clarke (Amy) Hickey of Glorietta, NM; Natalie (Rob) Gage of Redway, CA; and Peter (Gloria) Hickey of Taft. Joseph is also survived by his sister, Mary Christine (Alvin) Stetson of Cleveland, TX. Joseph also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; Joe loved attending as many of their varied activities as possible and joked about his extensive collection of "game shirts"!
Joseph was a 1968 graduate of Taft High School. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and graduated from Texas A&I University in 1973 with a BS in Agriculture. Joseph spent his career in various areas of agriculture. He managed and produced various crops for Marvin Gardens, Hixon Farms, and Funk Farms from Southern San Antonio to the McCook Area in the valley. Joseph worked with Microflow and BASF when he began research and development with agricultural chemicals; he worked with university test plots worldwide. Joseph holds the patent on PGR4, a cotton canopy conditioner which he invented. For the last 20 years, Joseph continued his ag work as a cotton consultant, as the owner and operator of two agricultural chemical companies.
Joseph was extremely proud of his Irish heritage, and he was especially proud to be Seaney (from Irish Seanathair for grandfather) to his grandchildren: Jaxon, Harvest, Morrigan, Brigid, Belladonna, Tyler, Adora, and Jordan. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, especially golf cart rides. He especially enjoyed when one of them would crawl up in his lap for story time.
Joseph loved to travel! His most memorable trip was his first visit to Ireland. Some of his other favorite travels were to Greece, Africa, Paris, Turkey, Bolivia, Columbia, Brazil, and Peru. Joseph actually worked briefly in Bolivia and Columbia.
Joseph was truly larger than life, and he will be missed. He loved a good joke and knew more jokes than he could count. St. Patrick's parties were his favorite! Joseph was proud of his Rachal heritage and enjoyed hosting the Rachal family gatherings on the family land. He worked hard to secure the historical designation for the Rachal Family Cemetery. That will be Joe's final resting place.
Visitation will be at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, Sept. 3rd followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, Sept. 4th at Holy Family Church in Taft.
Please make memorial contributions to Friends of the Taft Library, P.O. Box 416 Taft 78390, or Rachal Family Historic Cemetery, in care of Monica Lugo, 4429 Hamlin, Corpus Christi 78411.
