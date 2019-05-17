Lloyd Dewey James, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Lloyd Dewey James, Jr., a great man with a gentle soul was called into the arms of God on May 13, 2019. He was 89 years young. Lloyd was born September 28th, 1929 to Ada Yeoman and Lloyd Dewey James, Sr. in Corpus Christi. He graduated from Dayton High School in Dayton, Texas, at the age of 16 and eventually went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He married his wife, Fayetta Boyett, from Beeville, Texas in 1949 and shortly after enlisted in the Air Force and spent four years as a communication and radar expert. Leaving the military in 1953, he arrived with his wife and baby, Deborah, in Alice, Tx. where he resumed his job with Southwestern Bell. With a move to Corpus Christi in 1962, there he and his family lived and he remained until his death. He endured the split between Bell and AT&T and after 37 years retired for the first time. Two years later he went to work for the county at the Nueces County Courthouse caring for the same instrumentation that he installed when the courthouse was new. He retired again after 18 years of faithful service.



Lloyd was a devoted family man, great friend an amazing Christian man. He was well loved by all because he loved all well.



He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kelley (Stephen) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX., his two grandsons, Josh Kelley (Amber) of Austin, and Matthew Kelley of Houston, he has one great-granddaughter, Hannah Layne Kelley of Houston, his youngest sister, Ann Farrell (Corey) of Appleby, TX., and eleven nieces and nephews.



Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Fayetta, of 54 years in 2003, his older sisters, Clara Mae Ellison and Catherine Wallace.



Lloyd was a man who never met a stranger and never knew how loved he was by all who knew him. He loved God, family, golf and chicken fried steak with extra gravy. His life was good.



A Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Second Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 17, 2019