Michael Leo NetekCorpus Christi - Michael Leo Netek was called home by his loving God on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born to Victor and Mary Netek of Taft, Texas, on May 24, 1954. Michael ("Mikey", "Mike", Buddy") lived a full and joyful life, surrounded by a loving family. There was always a smile on his face, which radiated and affected all who met him, drawing them to him, making many friends.No one was a stranger to Mike. "Hi, I'm Mike", was his ready greeting to (literally) anyone. He enjoyed visiting his siblings, especially the bus ride there and back; he was on his own and let everyone know HE was in charge. Of course, wherever he went, everyone doted on Mike, and he was made to feel very special...because special he was in many ways.He had a deep connection to God, and although he was difficult to understand at times when he spoke, he would look at God's creation and say, without impediment and understandable by all: "Gorgeous!" In his heart, he really knew and understood his Creator.In spite of his challenges, he learned to read and write, thanks to the tireless efforts of his mother who traveled many miles each day to provide a good education for him that would meet his special needs. He had a great memory, especially in remembering the birthday of every family member. He didn't let the rest of the family forget, and especially HIS birthday!Mike loved to work and keep busy. He was most often found with a broom or rake or dust cloth in his hands, much to the chagrin of his parents and siblings at times when everything was turned topsy-turvy so that he could clean...but thorough, he was! He was always thankful and satisfied when he accomplished little things. He expressed this most of the time with AH-HA.He enjoyed playing basketball and pool, as well as camping, and some special trips with family and friends. He also enjoyed music (any song with "Alleluia" in it was at the top of his chart!) and dancing...the Chicken Dance was a favorite.Mike was a teacher in his own way, showing us how to be patient, how to slow down to enjoy this world, and how to have a deep trust in God's plan. There's a big hole left in our family, but we rejoice in his journey to his heavenly family.Michael was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are three sisters, Bernice Schoenfeld, Sister Barbara Netek, and Dorothy Cass and husband Patrick; one brother Anthony Netek and wife Janice. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews, 15 grand nieces and nephews.A Rosary will recited at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1008 Austin St., Portland, TX, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery, Portland, TXIn lieu of flowers, please donate to Harbor Hospice, Rockport, Texas; or Incarnate Word Sisters Retirement Fund, 5201 Lipes Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78413.