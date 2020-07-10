Stephen A. Perez



Corpus Christi - Stephen A. Perez was born on March 5, 1961. He unexpectedly gained his wings on July 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew & Sylvia Perez and his paternal grandparents, Erbey & Guadalupe Perez.



Stephen is survived by his great niece, Arabella Drew who was his pride & joy. His three brothers Charles Andrew (Darlene), Noel Alexander (Cynthia) and James Alan Perez. His twin sister Sylvia Yvonne and sisters, Sandra Yvette, Sharon Elaine & Shirley (Anthony) Perez Fernandez; beloved aunt Aurora M. Perez, best friend of over 30 years, Nancy Cantu, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Rest in Peace, OUR BROTHER and everyone's UNCLE STEVE.



Public Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to start at 11 a.m. along with a Catholic Chapel Service to be celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Seaside Cemetery









