Dr. Thomas W. Vitz entered into peaceful rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in San Diego, California on June 16, 1947. He now reunites with his parents, Rev. Robert H. and Ruth Vitz and his brother, Edward Otto Vitz.
Dr. Vitz was Port Securityman Second Class of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1967 to 1973. After graduating from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1974, he further served as a Dental Surgeon with the U.S. Public Health Service from 1975 to 1978 on the Hopi Reservation of Northern Arizona. Here he met his beautiful wife and relocated his family to Texas where he became Chief of Hospital Dental Services with Christus Spohn from 1978 to 2010 while continuing his private practice until 2018.
Tom will always be remembered as a fun-loving husband, father, grandpa, and devoted friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 41 years, Velda Vitz; his children, Tory Don and wife, Jayne Atokuku-Vitz, Kelly Anne and her husband, Christopher Donahue Jr, Kathryn Ellen and her husband Logan Crisp; his grandchildren, Thomas, Aiden, and Conor.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, Texas with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019