Arlie Marie Schweyer
66, of Louisville, passed away peacefully late on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, following a year long illness. She was the daughter of the late George and Jean Inman. After 26 years of working initially as an aide at Oak Hill Manor, Arlie retired in 2016 as a Medical Records and Supply Manager. Arlie loved her yard, working in the garden and her beautiful flowers. She also knew her way around her kitchen, making numerous dishes that could not be matched anywhere.
Survived by her husband of 37 years, Gordon; son, Stephen; siblings: Peggy, Mike (Carol), Jeff (Ja-Bea), Frank (Linda), Reginia (Bill), Linda, Susie (Cyle); in-laws: Charlene (Roger), Sue (Paul), Linda, and Sandy (Mike); many nieces and nephews; close family neighbors; many friends, including her bestie Emma.
Due to the Covid situation a Private Family Service will be held. A Celebration of Life event is being planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice
in Arlie's name. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
