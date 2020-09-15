1/1
ARTHUR W. SCHUMACHER
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur W. Schumacher

97, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, late Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020. Born in Fresno, Ohio, June 27, 1923, to the late Oliver J. and Alta (Kinsey) Schumacher, Art was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army Air Corps., serving in the EAME Theater and earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. For more than 40 years thereafter, he worked as a carpenter with Canton Local 69. And he kept busy well past his retirement, finding projects to capture his interest and energy even into his eighties. He had attended Epworth United Methodist Church and his social memberships included Massillon American Legion Post 221, Canton Lodge 60 of F&AM and Massillon FOE Aerie 190. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf, camping and the company of family.

Predeceased by his parents, and just this past March, by his wife, Ruth E. (Hamlin) Schumacher; his son, Randall; step-son, Dean Romigh and infant grandson, Christian Howald; Art is survived by his step-daughters, Susan Murray, of Huron, Ohio, Ruth Ann (Tim) Lidderdale, of North Lawrence and Jane Howald, of Canal Fulton. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will gather privately for a Masonic ceremony on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A public service with military honors will follow Thursday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., at the graveside, in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved