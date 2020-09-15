Arthur W. Schumacher
97, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, late Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020. Born in Fresno, Ohio, June 27, 1923, to the late Oliver J. and Alta (Kinsey) Schumacher, Art was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army Air Corps., serving in the EAME Theater and earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. For more than 40 years thereafter, he worked as a carpenter with Canton Local 69. And he kept busy well past his retirement, finding projects to capture his interest and energy even into his eighties. He had attended Epworth United Methodist Church and his social memberships included Massillon American Legion Post 221, Canton Lodge 60 of F&AM and Massillon FOE Aerie 190. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf, camping and the company of family.
Predeceased by his parents, and just this past March, by his wife, Ruth E. (Hamlin) Schumacher; his son, Randall; step-son, Dean Romigh and infant grandson, Christian Howald; Art is survived by his step-daughters, Susan Murray, of Huron, Ohio, Ruth Ann (Tim) Lidderdale, of North Lawrence and Jane Howald, of Canal Fulton. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will gather privately for a Masonic ceremony on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A public service with military honors will follow Thursday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., at the graveside, in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
