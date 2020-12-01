1/1
Barry L. Holzopfel
Barry L. Holzopfel

age 77 of Uniontown passed away Nov. 27, 2020 in Akron General Medical Center. He was born Sept. 10, 1943 in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Martin and Magaline (Becker) Holzopfel. Barry was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Research Center in Akron after 47 years of service as a Maintenance Foreman. Barry was a pipe fitter by trade and enjoyed country music, all sports and his family, for which he will be most remembered for his love and dedication. There was rarely an athletic event for Perry Panthers and Hoover Vikings Softball, Jackson Polar Bears Football/Wrestling/Lacrosse, and Center Ice Figure Skating where he wasn't in attendance for his grandchildren.

Barry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Billie Jo (Wiley); a brother, Keith Holzopfel; three sons, Barry (Jenae) Holzopfel II, Brent (Janice) Holzopfel, and Brad Holzopfel; six grandchildren, Heather, Kylee, Macy, Hannah, Melissa, and Ben; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is loved and admired by all that knew him well and will be missed by many.

The family will be postponing funeral services at this time. Final resting place will be Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
