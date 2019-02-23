Benjamin B. Berner 1974-2019



Age 44, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on September 12, 1974, and was the son of Carla (Timothy) Moore and Steve Berner. He was a graduate of Washington High School and was accepted into a plumbing apprenticeship in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ben was the owner/operator of Towpath Plumbing and was an avid Boston Celtics Fan.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mindy; his daughter, Madison Berner; his parents; his beloved pet, Penny and his extended family, Chauncey Moore, Holli Moore, Brendan Moore, Hallie DelRio and his grandmother Betty Clawson and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Gloria McCalla and Bill Berner.



A Celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service.



