Bessie Hamric
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Hamric

Age 90, of Massillon passed away Thursday May 14, 2020. She was born August 2, 1929, in Duck Creek, W.Va. to the late Martin & Ivy (Lowers) Mollohan. She moved to Massillon in 1957. She retired from Perry Rubber as an inspector. Bessie was a strong, hardworking women who put her family first.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Hamric; and three children, Brenda Rodgers, Sharon Doshak and Barbara Hamric. Bessie is survived by three children, Donnie (Margaret) Hamric, Debbie Rohn and Beverly (Joe) Manz. She leaves two sisters, Delores Phillips and Carolyn Ellis. Bessie has nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at Paquelet Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available for the public on Wednesday, May 20th at 3 p.m. by going to Bessie's obituary page at www.paquelet.com Burial will be Thursday in West Virginia.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved