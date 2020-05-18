Bessie Hamric
Age 90, of Massillon passed away Thursday May 14, 2020. She was born August 2, 1929, in Duck Creek, W.Va. to the late Martin & Ivy (Lowers) Mollohan. She moved to Massillon in 1957. She retired from Perry Rubber as an inspector. Bessie was a strong, hardworking women who put her family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Hamric; and three children, Brenda Rodgers, Sharon Doshak and Barbara Hamric. Bessie is survived by three children, Donnie (Margaret) Hamric, Debbie Rohn and Beverly (Joe) Manz. She leaves two sisters, Delores Phillips and Carolyn Ellis. Bessie has nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at Paquelet Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available for the public on Wednesday, May 20th at 3 p.m. by going to Bessie's obituary page at www.paquelet.com Burial will be Thursday in West Virginia.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Age 90, of Massillon passed away Thursday May 14, 2020. She was born August 2, 1929, in Duck Creek, W.Va. to the late Martin & Ivy (Lowers) Mollohan. She moved to Massillon in 1957. She retired from Perry Rubber as an inspector. Bessie was a strong, hardworking women who put her family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Hamric; and three children, Brenda Rodgers, Sharon Doshak and Barbara Hamric. Bessie is survived by three children, Donnie (Margaret) Hamric, Debbie Rohn and Beverly (Joe) Manz. She leaves two sisters, Delores Phillips and Carolyn Ellis. Bessie has nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at Paquelet Funeral Home. Livestreaming will be available for the public on Wednesday, May 20th at 3 p.m. by going to Bessie's obituary page at www.paquelet.com Burial will be Thursday in West Virginia.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2020.