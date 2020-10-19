Betty Newell Scheideger
Age 96, passed away October 15, 2020 in Lexington, Ky. She was born in Weston, W.Va. on September 3, 1924, daughter to the late Francis and Edna (McClung) Brumley. Betty was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple for 62 years. She was an excellent seamstress and worked outside the home at several retailers. She was a strong women of Faith and she was unconditionally devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Newell and Russ Scheideger; daughter, Charlotte Hartman and two great-grandsons Luke Carpenter and Michael Richards. Survivors include her children, Jeannette Haken (Dr. Bill Haken); Sandra Newell Day (Larry Day, deceased), Sherry Kepner (Joe Kepner); ten grandchildren, and 14 great- grandchildren.
Funeral service with social distancing and mask guidelines in place will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home North Canton
330-477-6721