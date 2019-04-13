Betty R. Smith 1949-2019



69 of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Greenwood, W.Va. and lived in the Massillon area for over 60 years. Betty was a member of Link Church of God in Massillon for 50 years, where she was very active as a clerk, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, kids club teacher, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary. She helped to start the soup kitchen. That's just a few things that she did there at Link Church of God. Betty worked for Stark County Preschool Head Start for 20 years. She was an avid reader.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth (Richards) Mason, Sr., and her sister, Mabel Lyons. She is survived by her daughter, Ruthann Peters; siblings, Joanna (John) Harmon, Robert (Lavell) Mason, Jr., Pat Seabolt, Elsie Jameson, and Harry James (Virginia) Mason; and numerous nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.



