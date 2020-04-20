|
|
Beverly Joyce Cain
died on Wednesday April 16, 2020 with family members gathered at her side and on Face Time.
Our family is encouraging everyone to be safe and follow the Stay at Home Order. Therefore there will not be any calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later time to celebrate Beverly's life as she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at outings and during the holidays.
She was born on June 27, 1931 in Millbrook, Ohio to Charles L. Barnes Sr. and Helen Barnes. She married the love of her life, Richard H. Cain on September 5, 1953 who preceded her in death in 2008. Their loving bond is now together for eternity. Teaching was Beverly's calling. She was a teacher in the Canton South School District for many years. Even after retirement, she continued to teach Sunday school at Trinity United Methodist Church of Perry Heights. Her church family was very special to her as she regularly attended services and activities at Trinity United and Mineral City United Methodist Church.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Rick Cain of Mineral City, Ohio and Dave Cain (Debbie) of Powell, Ohio. She is also survived by a sister Betty Jean Leathers of Florida. She also had a special place in her heart for Bob, Phyllis, Warren, Barbara and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church of Perry Heights located at 3757 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2020