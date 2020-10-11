Carl R. Yohe
age 95, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Carl was born April 5, 1925 to Russell and Helen (Neff) Yohe and was a lifelong resident of Canton Township. He was a 1943 graduate of Canton Township High School and was senior class president. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the South Pacific during World War II. He was a Sonarman First Class aboard the USS Hemminger. Upon returning home, he worked at Ohio Bell until his retirement. He then owned and operated the Carl R. Yohe Insurance Agency with his wife Ruby until 1985. He was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee, and more recently a member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church. He was active in the community, serving as a Canton Township Volunteer Fireman, and he also chaired the Canton South YMCA drive to build the local pool. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers, the Canton Lodge #60 F&AM, and the Scottish Rite Valley of Canton. Carl enjoyed traveling and camping with his family, photography, and attending all his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Never one to sit still, he was always working in his yard or on some other project at home. In later years, he faced health issues with strength and courage. He never complained and always had a smile on his face. His kindness and generosity touched many, and he will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind his loving wife Ruby (Gauze), with whom he celebrated 72 years of marriage on June 19, 2020. He is also survived by his daughter Lisa (Matt) Hollinger; grandchildren Marissa (Sean) Connelly, Tessa Hollinger, and Trey Hollinger; brother Richard (Zella) Yohe; and brother-in-law Dale Bair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Linda Bair.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. with memorial service immediately following in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing required. Burial with Military Honors in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
. Carl's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of his doctors, therapists, and special caregivers who have helped him over the past few years, and especially their efforts to allow him to remain in the comfort of his home. In lieu of flowers, and for those wishing to honor Carl's lifelong commitment to supporting others in need, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or a charity of your choosing.
