Chalmer E. "Stew" StewartAge 91, died Friday. He was born in Wall, Pa. he had lived in North Canton the last 30 years. Stew was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, retired from Dominion Gas, and a Korean War Air Force veteran.Survived by his wife, Maxine Stewart; step-daughters, Theresa (Peter) McGreevy of Tampa, Fla. and Barbara Williams of Canton and step-grandchildren, Dr. Brendan and Shane McGreevy. Preceded in death by a sister, Janet Leistner and step-son, Mark Williams.Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral home followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)