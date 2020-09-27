1/
Chalmer E. "Stew" Stewart
Chalmer E. "Stew" Stewart

Age 91, died Friday. He was born in Wall, Pa. he had lived in North Canton the last 30 years. Stew was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, retired from Dominion Gas, and a Korean War Air Force veteran.

Survived by his wife, Maxine Stewart; step-daughters, Theresa (Peter) McGreevy of Tampa, Fla. and Barbara Williams of Canton and step-grandchildren, Dr. Brendan and Shane McGreevy. Preceded in death by a sister, Janet Leistner and step-son, Mark Williams.

Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral home followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
North Lawn Cemetery
