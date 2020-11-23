Charles "Chuck"Lang, Jr.Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple for Camp CHOF. Chuck will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.stierisraelfuneralStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414