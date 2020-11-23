1/
Charles "Chuck" Lang Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck"

Lang, Jr.

Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple for Camp CHOF. Chuck will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stierisraelfuneral

home.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved